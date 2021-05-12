Australian Government commits $20m to resources strategy (Australian Mining – May 10, 2021)

The Australian Government has unveiled a $20 million Global Resources Strategy to expand the reach and reputation of the country’s resources industry.

Federal Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said the strategy would assist Australia’s resource sector in supplying to new global markets during the world’s recovery from COVID-19.

“Australia’s resources sector more than lived up to its reputation as a dependable, resilient and efficient supplier of major commodities to the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pitt said.

“The new Global Resources Strategy will make sure Australian resources and innovation can build on that reputation and strength, to secure new markets and long-term benefits for the wellbeing of the sector and the Australian economy.”

Major beneficiaries include regional Australia and the 262,000 workers in the resource sector, and those who look to gain industry employment as government investment grows.

