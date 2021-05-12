Agnico Eagle embraces reduced operations for its new western Nunavut mine – by Jane George (Nunatsiaq News – May 112, 2021)

Agnico Eagle Mining Ltd. plans to stick to a schedule of reduced operations into 2022 for its recently acquired Hope Bay gold mine, says general manager Eric Steinmetzer.

The new owner’s plans for Hope Bay include completing an overview of the entire operation on the property’s three gold deposits, Doris, Madrid and Boston. Analysts are now on site, looking at the full economic potential of the entire ore body, Steinmetzer said.

That analysis will take at least a year to complete, he said, and suggest whether or not Agnico Eagle needs to design a new mill or simply undertake an upgrade of the existing mill.

The mill has been problematic since its installation in 2015, but for now, it is “running decently,” Steinmetzer said.

Agnico Eagle, which operates two other gold mines in Nunavut, is just settling into Hope Bay, two months after buying out the mine’s previous owner, TMAC Resources Inc.

For the rest of this article: https://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/agnico-eagle-embraces-reduced-operations-for-its-new-western-nunavut-mine/