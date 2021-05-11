Deadly shootout in Brazil’s Amazon as illegal miners enter indigenous lands – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – May 11, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

At least three illegal gold miners have died inside the Yanomami reservation in northern Brazil, after opening fire with automatic weapons on an indigenous community opposed to their presence in the area.

The Yanomami group, the largest of South America’s tribes that remain relatively isolated from the outside world, said armed miners attacked one of their communities on Monday, leaving one member severely injured.

The indigenous group responded with bows, arrows and shotguns, wounding four of the attackers during the 30-minute clash, the government’s indigenous affairs (Funai) agency said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment a boat passes by the community and gunshots are heard. About a dozen women and children who were gathered near the Uraricoera river are seen running for cover amid desperate shouts.

