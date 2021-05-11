Awareness campaign aims to draw youth to mining – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 11, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Modern Mining & Technology Sudbury kicks off annual youth engagement efforts

Mining industry advocates have kicked off a week-long awareness campaign to raise the profile of the sector among Sudbury’s youth.

Now in its third decade, Modern Mining & Technology Sudbury (MMTS) annually hosts a series of activities that engage local high school students in learning about the benefits of mining to contemporary society.

Ultimately, the aim is to pique their interest in exploring a career in the industry.

“MMTS is really about looking forward and ensuring we have a sustainable industry that has the people required to match the need,” said Nicole Tardif, MMTS committee co-chair, in a May 10 news release.

“Mining earned a reputation from its past that, while not necessarily unfair, is no longer reflective of where the industry finds itself today. We see part of MMTS’s job to be telling that story in order to move us all forward.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/awareness-campaign-aims-to-draw-youth-to-mining-3768166?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Email