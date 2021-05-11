Artists join coal fight, supporting southern Alberta landowners with online art auction – by Terry Vogt (CTV Calgary – May 10, 2021)

https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — More than two dozen artists have banded together to support a group of landowners fighting proposed coal mining projects in the foothills and Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The artists from Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario have donated their art for an online auction. Proceeds will go to the Livingstone Landowners Group, which is leading the fight against mountaintop mining projects slated for the Crowsnest Pass area.

Artist Wes Olson lives east of Edmonton, near Elk Island National Park. He was one of the first artists to offer support, after hearing about the projects being proposed in an area where he grew up.

“The whole Eastern Slopes is a deep part of my heritage,” said Olson. Olson’s grandfather operated a small sawmill during the 1920’s and 1930’s, and his father was born and raised in the bush.

Olson worked in forestry for four years before becoming a national park warden. “All of that invested in me a very strong desire to protect wild places and wild species,” he added.

