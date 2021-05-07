NEWS RELEASE: Canada Invests in Mining Literacy for Young Canadians (Natural Resouces Canada – May 6, 2021)

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ – Canadians use products derived from mineral resources in all aspects of their daily lives. Mineral development activities have a significant presence in communities across the country, delivering important social and economic benefits.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $22,500 for the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). This grant will help CIM develop a program that will raise awareness of the benefits and importance of mining in a low-carbon economy and drive innovation for the minerals and metals industry.

CIM is working with Science North to create an educational digital game to promote mineral literacy among young Canadians and encourage future participation in the industry. The second phase of the project will design and develop a pan-Canadian, multi-media mining exhibit called Our Earth’s Riches. CIM and Science North are each contributing an additional $500,000.

Raising awareness of the importance of minerals and metals is a key initiative of the Communities Strategic Direction of the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan, an ambitious pan-Canadian framework to boost the competitiveness of Canada’s mining sector in a low-carbon, digital economy. Increased knowledge about the diverse and highly skilled careers available in mining will help build the workforce of the future and drive more youth, women, Indigenous people and visible minorities to participate in natural resource development.

The government continues to support initiatives that create good, middle-class jobs, contribute to the socio-economic stability of Canadian communities and increase the competitiveness of the mining sector.

Quotes

“Minerals and metals are essential to lowering emissions and to building our net-zero future. Investing in mineral literacy is investing in our youth and the future talent of the mining sector.”

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

“The success of the mining industry depends on ensuring that communities can participate in the mineral development cycle, from pre-exploration to post-mine closure. Supporting communities with the knowledge and educational tools they need to make informed decisions and understand the contribution of the mining sector, especially in a low-carbon economy, is critical. We are providing some important tools with the funding announced today.”

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount

