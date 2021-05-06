IAMGOLD Côté Gold Project stays on track despite spring pandemic outbreak – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 4, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Open-pit, accommodations camp development hits 18 per cent completion mark as pace of construction intensifies this year and 2022

IAMGOLD declares construction “on track” at Côté Gold open-pit gold mine project near Gogama. The Toronto mid-tier miner provided a project update on May 3 in a release of its financial results and operating performance for this year’s first quarter.

In a statement, company president-CEO Gordon Stothart seemed pleased with the pace of construction despite a coronavirus outbreak in March.

“At Côté, we started major earthworks ahead of schedule and have attained 18 per cent completion of the project at March 31.”

The Côté Gold Project is located 130 kilometres southwest of Timmins and 200 kilometres northwest of Sudbury. IAMGOLD holds a 64.75 per cent majority ownership stake in the mine project through a joint venture with Sumimoto Metal Mining.

The mine’s completion date is set for mid-2023. To date, the company said there’s been no interruptions to the project schedule due to the pandemic.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/iamgold-cote-gold-project-stays-on-track-despite-spring-pandemic-outbreak-3750148