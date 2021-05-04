CIM 2021: Anglo CEO Cutifani urges miners to ‘create the future’ – not be a victim of it – by Alisha Hiyate (Canadian Mining Journal – May 3, 2021)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Tasked with talking about the role of mining in society as part of the opening plenary at this year’s virtual CIM convention, Anglo American (LSE: AAL) chief executive Mark Cutifani didn’t mince words.

With a world population of 7.6 billion that’s growing toward 9 billion, “the simple fact is that the world cannot survive without mining and our contribution to literally every aspect of modern life,” Cutifani said.

Cutifani noted that other critical sectors, including energy, food production, construction, transportation, renewables infrastructure and communications all rely on mining.

“In fact, 45% of the world’s economic activity is driven by the mining sector,” he said, counting both direct commodities sales and mining’s support of other industries (including the productivity improvements that come with mechanized farming, for example).

Not only that, but compared to agriculture’s footprint – which takes up 50% of the world’s habitable land – mining only takes up 0.04%.

