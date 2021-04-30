” THE STORY OF NICKEL ” 1930s INCO MINING PROMO FILM FROOD MINE SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA

April 30, 2021


This 1930s black & white educational/promotional film tells “The Story of Nickel”. It was produced by INCO, the International Nickel Company, Ltd., now known as Vale Canada, Limited. INCO as founded following the discovery of copper deposits in Sudbury, Ontario. During World War II, Inco’s Frood-Stobie Mine Mine produced 40% of the nickel used in artillery by the Allies.

For an extensive writeup about Sudbury’s nickel contributions during World War Two: https://republicofmining.com/2016/09/18/incos-sudbury-nickel-mines-were-critical-during-world-war-two-by-stan-sudol/#more-53421

and https://republicofmining.com/2020/07/24/sudbury-basin-nickel-deposits-an-enduring-and-extraordinary-resource-by-stan-sudol-july-24-2020/

