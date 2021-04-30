Gold potential for White River miner becoming wider in scope – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 30, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Harte Gold prepares to launch aggressive summer exploration program to find new deposits

Harte Gold anticipates making more gold discoveries this year at its huge Sugar Zone property, near White River.

The Toronto gold miner provided an update on the “overhauled” regional exploration strategy for its massive, but relatively underexplored, 81,287-hectare property, 30 kilometres northeast of the town.

“There are several reasons to be excited about the potential for new discoveries,” said Dave Schonfeldt, Harte’s vice president of exploration, in an April 28 news release, with “no shortage of highly prospective targets” extending into a part of the property that’s a considerable hike from the Sugar Zone Mine.

While underground construction is ongoing to expand the two-year-old mine and tap into nearby gold zones, the company is also placing considerable emphasis on greenfield exploration – areas with no history of mining or extensive exploration – to generate a pipeline of gold targets that could ultimately extend Sugar Zone’s current 13-year production life.

Harte Gold believes the property has the gold potential to grow out into a district-scale operation. They maintain the Sugar Zone property has the same geological similarities as that of Barrick’s Hemlo Gold Complex, 68 kilometres to the west.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/gold-potential-for-white-river-miner-becoming-wider-in-scope-3680225