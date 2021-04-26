Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in $884 million deal – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – April 26, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is buying fellow miner Roxgold (TSX: ROXG) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about C$1 billion ($884.32 million), as strong gold prices spur a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Vancouver-based Fortuna, which has operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina, said the combined company would produce about 450,000 ounces of gold equivalent a year.

West-Africa focused Roxgold’s shareholders will receive 0.283 common shares of Fortuna and C$0.001 for each Roxgold common share held. The exchange ratio implies a consideration of about C$2.73 per Roxgold share, a 42.1% premium to its last closing price.

After the merger, existing Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders will own about 64.3% and 35.7%, respectively, of the combined miner.

Investors reacted negatively to the news, with Fortuna’s shares falling as much as 16% to C$8.09 during mid-morning trading in Toronto.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/fortuna-silver-to-buy-roxgold-in-884-million-deal/