Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules – by Nadine Awadalla (Financial Post/Reuters – April 23, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

CAIRO — Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt’s Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.

Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewelry, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Foreign investment in oil and gas has grown, but mining has languished.

Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

One year after launching its first bid round under the new rules, it has so far clinched five gold exploration contracts in a first bidding round and kept the tendering system rolling as it tries to build momentum.

The government is looking to attract $1 billion in annual investments in mining, a target industry sources say could be within reach.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/miners-seek-gold-under-the-desert-sands-after-egypt-changes-rules