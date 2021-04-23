Kitco mourning the loss of Peter Hug (Kitco News – April 22, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

Once again, the gold market is mourning the loss of another industry leader and titan with the passing of Peter Hug, global trading director at Kitco Metals.

Hug passed from cancer Monday evening at his home in Arizona at the age of 69. Hug joined Kitco’s leadership team in February of 2010 as director of global trading and risk management and was director of Kitco Hong Kong operations.

Bart Kitner, president of Kitco Metals Inc, said that Hug played an integral role in the company’s evolution and growth in the last decade.

“Peter was arguably one of the most knowledgeable and experienced precious metals traders in North America and probably beyond. He was well known and well respected in our industry. I always felt proud that Peter chose to represent Kitco in the last 11 years of his career.

He was an icon. One who will be widely missed and fondly remembered,” said Kitner. “Peter was passionate about his work and always concerned for the well-being of the people in Kitco.”

