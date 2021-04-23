Anglo American restarts Queensland coal mine amid union backlash – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – April 23, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has been granted approvals to allow workers to re-enter the Grosvenor coal mine in Queensland, Australia, almost a year after an explosion seriously injured five workers.

The underground mine has been closed since the methane explosion in May last year, the second incident in the area in less than 15 months.

Workers belonging to the CFMEU Mining and Energy union did not welcome the news. They say the miner had kept its workers fully informed of its plans to restart the underground mine.

“The workforce has said loud and clear that they want their union safety inspectors kept informed about re-entry plans,” CFMEU president for Queensland, Dean Smyth, said in a media statement.

“Yet our Industry Safety and Health Representatives were not given any notice or information about the re-entry. This has left workers fuming,” he said.

