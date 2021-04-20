[Kirkland Lake] Save the Museum of Northern History at the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau! (Change.org)

It has come to our attention that Kirkland Lake’s Town Council will, during their meeting on the afternoon of 20 April 2021, be voting on a proposal to divest the Town of the whole of the property containing the historic heritage building known as the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau and placing the future of the Museum of Northern History in jeopardy.

WHEREAS, the Museum of Northern History at the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau has been a part of the Kirkland Lake community for decades; AND,

WHEREAS, the Museum of Northern History at the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau is the cultural centre of the Town of Kirkland Lake, now acting as the single permanent hub of cultural identity and activity for the community and surrounding area; AND,

WHEREAS, without the Museum of Northern History at the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau, many of the large scale cultural and heritage activities that take place in the community would be left without an appropriate home; AND,

WHEREAS, with the pending divestment of Heritage North, there exists no other appropriate facility within the town to store and display the collection housed by the Museum of Northern History at the Sir Harry Oakes Chateau, let alone do so AND host the various cultural/community activities the museum does; AND,

For the rest of this petition and to be able to sign it: https://www.change.org/p/corporation-of-the-town-of-kirkland-lake-save-the-museum-of-northern-history-at-the-sir-harry-oakes-chateau?recruiter=31152682&utm_campaign=signature_receipt&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=share_petition&fbclid=IwAR0nYn_hW-oit5CnFpaYOLfLFlJ4ueYxG27U8fWSoYE4NRivpkU8h8ytEvQ