Equinox sells Brazil mine, focuses on Canadian growth – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – April 19, 2021)

Equinox Gold (TSX, NYSE: EQX) said on Monday it had sold its Pilar gold mine in Brazil for $38 million cash as part of a portfolio optimization strategy that includes increasing its stake in the Greenstone project in Ontario, Canada.

As part of the deal, buyer Pilar Gold Inc. is also giving Equinox a 9.9% equity interest in the gold mine and a 1% net smelter return royalty on production.

Pilar, a complex of producing underground mines in central Brazil’s Goiás State, accounts for about 5% of Equinox’s previously reported 2021 production guidance of 600,000 to 665,000 ounces of gold.

Expected output targets will be updated in May, including to reflect the asset sale and the addition of the Mercedes operation in Mexico. Equinox annexed the mine when acquiring Premier Gold Mines in December.

