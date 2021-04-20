‘A life well lived’: Veteran journalist and writer Mick Lowe has passed away at age 73 – by Heidi Ulrichsen (Sudbury.com – April 17, 2021)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Award-winning Sudbury journalist and author Mick Lowe passed away peacefully at his home at Pioneer Manor this morning. Lowe, who was 73, died as a result of complications from a fall he suffered about three weeks ago.

He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and immigrated to Canada in 1970 as a Vietnam War draft dodger. Lowe’s journalism has appeared in a range of publications such as Maclean’s, Canadian Business, Canadian Lawyer, the Globe and Mail and on CBC Radio.

Lowe is also a former editor of Northern Life, Sudbury.com’s predecessor publication, and the author of seven books (with another pending publication), as well as a former lecturer in Cambrian College’s now-defunct journalism program.

He was well known for his coverage of issues such as health-care and local labour disputes. In 2008, Lowe, who is a father, stepfather, grandfather and step-grandfather, suffered a stroke that left him disabled.

In his later years, he lived in Pioneer Manor due to his care needs, but he never stopped writing. During his time at Pioneer Manor, Lowe published the Nickel Range Trilogy fiction series, focusing on Sudbury’s mining history.

