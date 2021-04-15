Reshoring Canada group to advocate for less supply-chain reliance on risky countries – by Steven Chase (Globe and Mail – April 15, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Former Ontario economic development minister Sandra Pupatello and former federal industry minister Tony Clement are launching a new advocacy group to promote returning critical manufacturing to Canada and rebuilding supply chains so they don’t rely on increasingly risky countries such as China.

The venture, Reshoring Canada, aims to be a non-partisan repository and advocate of ideas to refashion supply chains to make them safer and more secure. It’s been in discussions with the U.S.-based Reshoring Initiative, led by retired U.S. industrialist Harry Moser.

The term “reshoring” refers to the practice of moving businesses operating abroad back to their original country.

Reshoring Canada is partnering with Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, the Ontario Mining Association and Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) to conduct research on the issue.

The first order of business, Mr. Clement says, “will be to move from anecdotal evidence of risk to hard data.” The non-profit group is receiving office support from public-affairs firm Wellington Dupont.

