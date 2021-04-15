Major companies’ gold production expected to increase in 2021 (Elko Daily – April 14, 2021)

https://elkodaily.com/

Production from the world’s eight largest gold producers decreased in 2020 but is expected to rise 3.1% in 2021, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The top eight producers in the world are Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., AngloGold, Polyus, Kinross Gold Corp., Gold Fields Ltd., Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.

Last year, the combined production slid 6.5% to 25 million ounces in 2020 due to lower ore grades, sale of assets, lower mill throughput and lower recoveries.

Production from the top eight companies is expected to recover and will be between 25 million and 25.75 million ounces in 2021, an increase of up to 3.1% compared with the collective output from 2020.

For the rest of this article: https://elkodaily.com/mining/major-companies-gold-production-expected-to-increase-in-2021/article_fd5b1755-c80b-56b5-bfb2-fa2052e9b3d6.html