Copper price scales $9,000 after Goldman calls it the new oil (Mining.com – April 14, 2021)

Copper resumed its rally on Wednesday, as analysts and executives expect increasing demand and likely low supply to drive prices even higher.

Copper for delivery in May was up 2.51% in afternoon trade, with futures at $4.1310 per pound ($9,088 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York. The industrial bellwether metal is crucial in the global push for a greener economy, and right now, the market is facing a supply crunch.

US’s post-pandemic recovery and the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan are helping to build momentum for base metals.

Goldman Sachs sees prices average $11,000 per tonne over the next 12 months, according to the Business Insider. By 2025, the metal could be priced at $15,000 a tonne, a rise of 66%, Goldman said in a report titled “Copper is the new oil”.

“Discussions of peak oil demand overlook the fact that without a surge in the use of copper and other key metals, the substitution of renewables for oil will not happen,’ the bank said.

