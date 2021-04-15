Barrick matches Newmont’s emissions reduction target – by Ngaire McDiarmid (Mining Journal – April 14, 2021)

https://www.mining-journal.com/

It follows fellow gold major Newmont announcing in November “industry-leading climate targets of 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050”.

Barrick unveiled its 2020 sustainability report last week and president and CEO Mark Bristow conducted a virtual presentation to investors yesterday on sustainability, which the miner said was “the first of its kind for Barrick”.

“A standout achievement has been our progress with regards to climate change,” Bristow said during the presentation.

“We updated our emissions reduction target to 30% by 2030 against our consolidated 2018 baseline.”

Barrick said last week its approach to climate risk was led by site-specific strategies based on science and operational realities, “rather than hopeful aspirations”, and it was constantly reviewed in the light of technological advances.

