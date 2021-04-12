First Cobalt’s man with the marketing plan – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 8, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Michael Insulan appointed by cobalt processor to advance offtake strategy

First Cobalt wants to hit the ground running by the time its refurbished northeastern Ontario refinery is fired up by the fall of 2022. The Toronto cobalt processor has appointed Michael Insulan as its vice-president, commercial.

Based in Europe, his strategic priority will be to key in on major battery suppliers, the automotive sector and all things to do with the lithium-ion battery supply chain sector.

Insulan has nearly 20 years of experience in oil and gas, bulk commodities, base and minor metals, working for Royal Dutch Shell, CRU, and Eurasian Resources Group. The last four years, he’s become known as an industry expert on cobalt.

He’ll be in charge of marketing of the company’s refined cobalt sulfate production to electric vehicle manufacturers and battery cell makers.

Insulan will also be responsible for marketing recycled cobalt, nickel, lithium and other battery materials produced by the refinery – under a proposed second expansion of the plant – with the refined black mass material recovered from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/first-cobalts-man-with-the-marketing-plan-3613626