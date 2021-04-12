Cigar Lake uranium mine to restart this month (MiningWeekly.com – April 10, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canadian uranium major Cameco on Friday announced that the Cigar Lake mine, in northern Saskatchewan, would be reopened this month, but that the timing would depend on how quickly the workforce could be remobilised.

Operations at the high-grade uranium mine were halted in December. At the time, the company said it had difficulty in accessing qualified operational personnel to operate Cigar Lake.

CEO Tim Gitzel said that, in recent months, Cameco had implemented several enhanced safety protocols for Cigar Lake, including increased distancing between passengers on flights, mandatory medical-grade masks for all workers and increased sanitisation and physical barriers in the eating areas.

The company also worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and has established a licensed Covid-19 testing facility at the mine site.

“These further safety measures, along with the provincial vaccine rollout programme and increased confidence around our ability to manage our critical workforce, have given us greater certainty that Cigar Lake will be able to operate safely and sustainably,” Gitzel said in a statement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/cigar-lake-uranium-mine-to-restart-this-month-2021-04-10