Norilsk, Russia is closer to Thunder Bay than one might think – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 26, 2021)

Discovery of massive sulfides considered a breakthrough at Clear Air Metals’ Thunder Bay North project

The proponents behind a plan to build a high-grade palladium mine north of Thunder Bay are pressing the reset button. But with good reason.

Exploration drilling by Clean Air Metals at its Thunder Bay North project recently hit massive sulfide material at one of its deposits, 40 kilometres north of the city. In a recent news release, the Thunder Bay-based junior mining company is calling this a “potential gamechanger.”

The company has been drawing comparisons between the geology of Thunder Bay North to that of Norilsk, a prolific mining area in Russia’s High Arctic that’s been in production for more than a century. It’s considered one of the world’s richest and most minerally well-endowed mining camps.

Clean Air recently posted assay results from a drill program underway on its emerging Escape Lake palladium and platinum deposit.

One short 0.5-metre drill intersection graded 7.93 per cent palladium, 6.41 per cent platinum with occurrences of copper, nickel and cobalt. The intersection showed ‘loop-texture’ massive sulfides, very similar to the geology of the deposits found in Norilsk.

Massive sulfides are considered as being at the top of the scale in terms of metallic minerals.

