More drilling planned at Donlin this year – by Staff (MiningWeekly.com – March 29, 2021)

Donlin Gold, the 50:50 joint venture between Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources, has confirmed a follow-up drill programme for the Alaska project this year, following the strong outcome of its 2020 campaign.

Additional confirmation and extension drilling is planned, with specifics to be finalised once all assay results from the 2020 drill programme have been integrated into an interim model update.

Thereafter, the focus will shift to updating the feasibility study. Barrick and Novagold last week announced the final assay results from the 2020 drill programme, which the companies said exceeded expectations.

Results demonstrated higher drilled grade-thickness than predicted by previous modelling.

“On every level, the results of the largest drill programme at Donlin Gold in 12 years have been incredibly rewarding for the partnership and all stakeholders.

