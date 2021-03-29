Future Shock: A Forward Look At The Uranium Market – by Braden Maccke (The Deep Dive – March 28, 2021)

https://thedeepdive.ca/

Title card presented with apologies to Herbie Hancock.

There might be more written about energy and climate than anything else, and why not? On-demand electric power is as much a part of post-industrial life as running water, and the fallout from generations of its generation is a collective problem; overcoming it is a generational challenge.

The latest contribution to the deforestation project that is climate literature is none other than Bill Gates, who made the media rounds last month in a promotion of his new book How To Avoid A Climate Disaster.

A review of the tome in the New York Times by veteran environmental activist Billy McKibben makes it out as the work of a geek-for-industry whose tunnel vision prevents a broader appreciation of the totality of the problem.

Gates’ money and media profile, writes Mckibben, threatens to focus decarbonization efforts around nuclear tech that does not yet exist, at the expense of renewables tech that does, and battery tech that is on a much quicker development curve.

Gates’ championing of power generation methods that are built around the centralized, controllable types of industrial patterns that got him where he is are predictable, but The Times doesn’t see it that way, or at least doesn’t say so, chalking Gates’ nuclear push up to the billionaire’s tendency to look for a clear and obvious solution to something that just isn’t simple.

