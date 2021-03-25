Nunavut mining companies defend environmental management despite stiff criticism – by Thomas Rohner (CBC News North – March 25, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

The environmental impacts of Nunavut’s two biggest mining companies are not being properly managed, according to Inuit hunters and organizations, governments and non-profits.

That’s what documents on the Nunavut Impact Review Board’s (NIRB) website show about Agnico Eagle’s operations in the Kivalliq, and Baffinland’s Mary River mine in the Baffin region.

The companies mitigate environmental impacts through working groups that include hunters and other Inuit. These working groups monitor those impacts and recommend adjustments to ongoing mining operations. However, the mining companies are not required to act their advice.

Those involved with the groups, which are supposed to work on consensus, have been raising concerns since at least 2019. Those concerns include a lack of transparency, power balance and consensus.

Agnico Eagle and Baffinland both declined CBC’s interview requests for this story and provided emailed statements. Agnico Eagle says the working groups give everyone a chance for deeper discussion.

