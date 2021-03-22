Windsor Salt seeks access to more salt below the city – by Julie Kotsis (Windsor Star – March 19, 2021)

https://windsorstar.com/

With the lifespan of its current local salt reserves estimated at five to 10 years, Windsor Salt Ltd. is looking for approval from the city to expand underground access to municipally owned lands.

“We’re looking at several options for the expansion,” said Windsor Salt general manager Pierre Girard, who is scheduled to make a presentation before city council on March 29.

“There are options under city-owned land. Realistically, we’re looking for the city’s support to look through these options and to find the best possible solution to maintain operations.”

Windsor Salt has employed generations of workers at its two west-side locations, mining and extracting salt from deep underground.

The company’s evaporation site — sometimes referred to as the “fine” salt facility — has been in operation in Windsor since 1893.

