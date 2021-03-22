From gold in Wales to tin in Cornwall and amber in Suffolk, no wonder Britain is known as TREASURE ISLAND – by Simon Heptinstall (Daily Mail – March 20, 2021)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/

How do you guarantee a UK holiday full of precious memories? By visiting our best gold and silver mines of course. Here you’ll delve deep into the history of mining, explore tunnels, pan for gold, learn fascinating facts about geology and our landscape – and buy (or find) treasure to take home.

Head first to the hills of Wales where gold has been mined at Dolaucothi in Carmarthenshire for millennia. Today’s gold-hunters and history fans can explore tunnels built by Roman slaves which only closed for mining in the 1930s (nationaltrust.org.uk/dolaucothi-gold-mines). After exciting underground tours, pan for gold and browse the National Trust shop for jewellery.

The Trust also owns the nearby 16th Century Dolaucothi Arms, a Countryfile Country Pub Of The Year, with simply decorated Arts and Crafts rooms. B&B costs from £70 a night (dolaucothiarms.co.uk).

Another historic Welsh mine with a new lease of life can be found 30 miles north. The Silver Mountain Experience near Aberystwyth offers rides, sound-and-light presentations, off-road Land Rover tours, cave tours and more chances to pan for gold (silvermountainexperience.co.uk).

Catch the mystical mood of these Welsh hills at the 18th Century Haford Hotel, where B&B is from £135 a night (thehafod.co.uk).

