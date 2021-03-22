As decades-long search for nuclear waste site nears end, communities face tough decision – by Matthew McClearn (Globe and Mail – March 19, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Municipality of South Bruce, an aggregation of predominantly agricultural communities south of Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula, must soon decide whether to accept spent nuclear fuel that will shape its future for centuries.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has almost finished a decades-long search for an “informed and willing host” for an underground disposal site known as a deep geological repository (DGR).

It will choose between two final candidates – South Bruce and Ignace, in Northwestern Ontario – in 2023, said Mahrez Ben Belfadhel, the vice-president of site selection. If either community wants it, that is.

Spent fuel will remain radioactive for hundreds of thousands of years. Such an extended period might witness the demise of Canada, Western civilization, possibly even humanity itself.

Future civilizations unacquainted with either of the country’s official languages would have to be warned to keep out. A classic 1993 study for the U.S. government suggested erecting ominous monuments such as a “landscape of thorns” or “menacing earthworks.”

