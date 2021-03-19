Northern Ontario can be global mining destination for critical minerals – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 19, 2021)

Province, producers take steps toward creating electric vehicle supply chain

The Chinese control of the world’s supply of critical minerals offers an opportunity for Ontario to become a global leading supplier in the electric vehicle supply chain.

That was one of the messages put forth in a virtual panel discussion on Critical Minerals Supply Chains in the Post-COVID Economy, a virtual event hosted by the Canadian Club in Toronto, March 17.

Northern Ontario has an abundance of high-quality critical minerals that are in increasing demand, as the world moves toward a cleaner and greener economies in manufacturing and a more decarbonized planet.

One of the panellists, Greg Rickford, the provincial minister of energy, Northern development and mines, and Indigenous affairs, used the platform to drive attention toward his government’s recently announced draft of a critical minerals strategy. The final plan is expected to be rolled out this fall.

Nickel, copper, platinum group metals, lithium, and graphite are all categorized as critical minerals as are some of more obscure elements from the periodic table such as cesium, molybdenum and tungsten.

