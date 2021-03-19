Construction progressing on Côté mine site – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – March 18, 2021)

https://www.timminspress.com/

The City of Timmins is expected to play a major role in the future of IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project once the recruitment process begins late this year. The project is located 20 kilometres southwest of the village of Gogama, and approximately 130 kilometres southwest of Timmins.

Last September, an official groundbreaking ceremony was held, which was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, among other officials.

Côté Gold President and CEO Gord Stothart told The Daily Press this week that plenty of progress is being made and construction is going well.

“It’s not quite full blast yet, but it will be shortly,” he said. “We’ve been advancing a lot of the supporting work as well.” Detailed engineering for the project was reported at 73 per cent complete at year’s end 2020, and advances a few per cent each month.

“We announced that we started major earthworks in January, which is one of the milestones that we identified when we first announced the project.

