Canadian firm plans to start building Niger uranium mine in early 2022 – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – March 18, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

A pilot plant programme at the Dasa uranium project, in Niger, has delivered better-than-expected metallurgical results and with the required operating permits in hand, Global Atomic CEO Stephen Roman says the company is confident it could start building the Dasa mine early next year.

Confirmation of the metallurgical process to recover uranium was a key milestone for the project, keeping the feasibility study on track for completion in the third quarter.

Roman states that TSX-listed Global Atomic will start tendering for mill components to finalise costs.

The 2020 preliminary economic assessment estimated total capital costs of $203-million for the mine, which will produce 4.4-million pounds of U3O8 at an all-in sustaining cost of $18.39/lb.

Global Atomic says the pilot plant, erected within the Process Research Ortech facility in Canada, ran in a steady state fashion over a three-month period to process ore samples shipped from the Dasa project.

For the res of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/canadian-firm-plans-to-start-building-niger-uranium-mine-in-early-2022-2021-03-18/rep_id:3650