NDP proposes legislation to ban coal mining in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains – (Canadian Press/Global News – March 15, 2021)

Longtime southern Alberta landowner Bobbi Lambright says she isn’t about to let emotion colour her concerns about coal mining activities on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

She was at a news conference in Calgary Monday as Alberta’s opposition NDP announced plans to introduce a private member’s bill that would ban future coal mining and related activities in the region.

“This is not just an emotional reaction on the part of people who love the beautiful mountains,” said Lambright, who’s also a member of the Livingstone Landowners Group.

The proposed legislation comes as Alberta’s United Conservative government is to hold public consultations at the end of this month on expanding coal mining in the area.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says, if passed, the bill would also permanently cancel all coal leases on so-called Category 1 and 2 lands and stop planned changes to water allocations in the area.

