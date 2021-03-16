Canada can be global critical minerals ‘supplier of choice,’ say feds – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 12, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Natural Resources Minister releases list of essential and strategic minerals that will drive the digital and clean-tech economy

On the last day of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s virtual mining show, federal Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan announced the release of a nationally significant list of 31 critical minerals.

These minerals are deemed essential in the manufacturing of batteries, magnets, solar panels, wind turbines and various other renewable energy and clean-tech applications.

Many of these minerals are also used in defence, aerospace and security technologies, consumer electronics, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, medical applications and critical infrastructure.

With global demand for these resources steadily rising, the government said these minerals are essential to Canadian industry and security, and offer a “secure and resilient” source of supply to our allies.

Canada is the only Western nation with an abundance of cobalt, graphite, lithium and nickel, essential to creating the batteries and electric vehicles.

