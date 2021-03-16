B.C. mining innovation road map launched – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – March 15, 2021)

https://biv.com/

Problems posed by mining drives high-tech sector innovation

The B.C. government and Mining Association of BC today unveiled a new Mining Innovation Roadmap that aims to tap Vancouver’s high-tech expertise and B.C.’s abundant clean energy to make mining in B.C.cleaner, greener and more productive.

Today is officially Mining Day in B.C. The B.C. government used the occasion to invite B.C.’s mining industry representatives to meet with government and opposition leaders virtually to promote the progress they have made to date.

The mining sector has already provided a catalyst for companies like Saltworks and MineSense to develop engineering solutions to some of the problems the mining sector faces. The new road map aims to build on that synergy.

“At a time when British Columbians need it most, mining can play a critical and positive role in the province’s economic recovery,” said Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of BC.

“There are a number of new mines and mine extensions on the books. They hold the potential to deliver thousands of new jobs, more revenue for public services and advance economic reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

