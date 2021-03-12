PDAC: Think big, exploration opportunity is huge, says BHP’s Laura Tyler – by Carl A. Williams (Northern Miner – March 11, 2021)

“From where I sit, the opportunity in front of us is huge,” BHP’s (NYSE: BHP; LSE: BHP; ASX: BHP) chief technical officer Laura Tyler told the PDAC’s virtual convention.

“I see great prosperity as we collaborate to discover the commodities of the future … faster, more efficiently, and more sustainably than ever before.”

Speaking from Adelaide in Australia, Tyler noted that the last year had been one of “challenge and opportunity for us all.”

She then provided a brief history of nickel, which is fast becoming the “workhorse” of battery technologies and plays an essential role in decarbonizing the global economy.

She said that the answer to many of the challenges the world faces could be found in the resources that the mining industry finds and produces.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/pdac-think-big-exploration-opportunity-is-huge-says-bhps-laura-tyler/1003829171/