Website launches for marine conservation project in James Bay – by Dariya Baiguzhiyeva (Timmins Today – March 9, 2021)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Wildlands League has launched a website that provides more information about the Mushkegowuk Marine Project.

Last October, Mushkegowuk chiefs approved a motion to have nation-to-nation talks with the federal government about establishing a National Marine Conservation Area (NMCA) to protect the marine ecosystem in western James Bay and southern Hudson Bay.

The website shows infographics, information about establishing the NMCA and a promotional video featuring Adrian Sutherland’s James Bay track.

Instead of sending letters of support to the province or the federal government, project leaders are encouraging people to show their support directly to Mushegowuk Council chiefs. People can use a draft available on the website or email their own customized letter.

Letters will be sent to Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon, Deputy Grand Chief Rebecca Friday, marine manager Lawrence Martin and director of lands and resources Vern Cheechoo.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminstoday.com/local-news/website-launches-for-marine-conservation-project-in-james-bay-3527341?utm_source=sootoday.com&utm_campaign=sootoday.com&utm_medium=referral