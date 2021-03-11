A new nickel exploration player emerges in the Sudbury basin – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 9, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Transition Metals generates interest in battery metals by going public with SPC Nickel

The surge of interest in battery metals has prompted a Sudbury exploration firm to go public with a spinoff company focussed on advancing its nickel and copper exploration properties in the Sudbury basin.

Transition Metals officially launched SPC Nickel Corp on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 8 under the ticker SPC.

With 25 exploration projects on the go across Canada in the gold, copper, nickel and platinum space, Transition bills itself as a ‘project generator,’ always on the lookout to welcome to option agreements or joint ventures.

“As a project generator, we spun out our Sudbury assets into SPC Nickel in 2013 so that it could focus on Ni-Cu-PGM exploration in the world-class mining camp,” said Transition CEO Scott McLean in a March 9 news release.

Formerly known as SPC Metals, the goal for this new entity, McLean said is to advance its Aer-Kidd project, a nickel, copper, platinum group metals property, located 20 kilometres southwest of Sudbury at Worthington, and situated between Vale’s Totten Mine and KGHM’s Victoria Deposit.

