Ontario wants to be on world stage of critical minerals supply – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 10, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Province invites feedback in launching supply strategy to feed electric vehicle market

The explosion in exploration and discoveries of strategic critical metals has placed Northern Ontario on the forefront of being a global supplier to the new sustainable energy and low-carbon economies.

Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford wants to boost Ontario’s status as a “leading player” in the world’s electric vehicle, stainless steel and high-tech supply chain.

In releasing a discussion paper toward establishing a Critical Mineral Strategy, Rickford said it’s time to “seize this opportunity” to showcase Ontario’s mineral opportunities, attract investment, support the global shift toward reducing greenhouse gases, and reducing the risk in supply chain disruptios of these minerals.

“Our government has an ambitious vision for critical minerals.” With the online paper, Rickford wants various stakeholders, Indigenous communities and other interested parties to come forward to participate in the formulation of a final strategy for the province.

The government is looking at various policy, regulatory and legislative approaches to reduce barriers and streamline approvals that will enable more exploration and development of critical minerals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/ontario-wants-to-be-on-world-stage-of-critical-minerals-supply-3531566