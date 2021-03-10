Newmont to buy GT Gold for $311 million – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – March 10, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), the world’s No. 1 gold miner, is acquiring all the shares it doesn’t already own in Canadian explorer GT Gold (TSX-V: GTT) in a cash deal valued at about $311 million (C$393m).

The transaction will see the US mining giant buying the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold it doesn’t already have for C$3.25/share in cash. The figure represents a 38% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of GT Gold’s shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of March 9.

GT Gold’s primary asset is the wholly-owned, 47.5K hectare Tatogga gold-copper project, located in the Traditional Territory of the Tahltan Nation, about 14km west of the Red Chris copper-gold mine.

“We are committed to continue building a constructive and respectful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including with the community of Iskut, which is near the project, in anticipation of exploring this highly prospective area,” Newmont President and CEO, Tom Palmer, said in a statement.

“We understand and acknowledge that Tahltan consent is necessary for advancing the Tatogga project and we will partner with the Tahltan Nation at all levels, and with the government of British Columbia to ensure a shared path forward,” Palmer noted.

