Electric vehicles expected to boost Canadian mining growth, industry panel agrees (Canadian Press/Orillia Matters – March 10, 2021)

CALGARY — Mining industry insiders say opportunities for Canada are rising with world demand, technical advances and political support for electric vehicles.

But members of a panel at the online Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s 2021 convention also say support from government is needed to help the industry find the capital and develop a plan to bring on new mines and processing facilities ahead of competitors around the world.

Liz Lappin, a vice-president with E3 Metals Corp., says demand for minerals critical to making electric vehicle batteries is being boosted by U.S. President Joe Biden’s pro-environment agenda, coupled with strong European support and growing interest by North Americans in new models of electric cars and trucks.

Todd Malan, vice-president of corporate relations for international mining giant Rio Tinto, says the country has advantages including abundant natural resources, mining history and expertise, and a good environmental record that’s supported by access to non-emitting hydroelectric power.

