Barrick’s Bristow and Blackrock’s Hambro discuss ‘profits with purpose’ at PDAC – by Alisha Hiyate (Canadian Mining Journal – March 9, 2021)

The 89th annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention kicked off yesterday a little differently – in an online format thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The highlight of Day 1 was a conversation on “profits with purpose” between Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: ABX) president and CEO Mark Bristow and Evy Hambro, a managing director and global head of thematic and sector-based investing at BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager.

Moderated by Aline, Cote, global head of mining technical services with Glencore International, the conversation covered the current state of the markets, the evolving nature of ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics and expectations, how companies and investors are adjusting to the new reality, and a glimpse at where it’s all headed.

The hour-long discussion started off by acknowledging the strange times in the markets.

Hambro noted that very low interest rates, negative real rates and the huge amount of liquidity in global markets have people searching for returns in “unusual places” – such as GameStop stock. As a gold miner, Bristow also puts cryptocurrencies in the same bucket.

