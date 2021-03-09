Canada will power the electric vehicles revolution – report – by Vladimir Basov (Kitco News – March 8, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Canada will play an essential role in the global green energy and electric vehicles (EV) revolution, said Philippe Ferland, a business analyst at Invest in Canada.

Monday, in his presentation during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2021 virtual conference, Ferland said that Canada has what it takes to be a secure, sustainable and stable supplier for every stage of the supply chain from critical minerals needed to produce batteries to EV that they will ultimately power.

The components of this supply chain potential include Canada’s rich critical mineral deposits, robust environmental and regulatory framework, the widespread use of renewable energies, world-class battery R&D capabilities, major auto manufacturing ecosystem and expertise in battery recycling.

According to Ferland, Canada is the only country in the Western Hemisphere able to manufacture electric vehicles from start to finish. He added that BloombergNEF projects that Canada’s downstream demand for EVs will rise from 11th to 6th in the world by 2025.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-03-08/Canada-will-power-the-electric-vehicles-revolution-report.html