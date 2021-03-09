Canada positioning for post-Covid-19 recovery with critical minerals push – O’Regan – by Donna Slater (MiningWeekly.com – March 9, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canada is using its measures to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic to position itself as a haven for new technology and battery minerals, boasting a wealth of such minerals found in few other places around the globe, said Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan.

He gave the keynote address at the opening of the 2021 edition of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC’s) yearly conference on Monday.

“A year ago, we said in Toronto that PDAC matters and that mining matters, perhaps more than it ever has before.”

Within days of the 2020 event, Covid-19 started its rapid spread around the globe. “For many of us, PDAC 2020 was the last normal event we attended,” said O’Regan, adding that with the rapid onset of the pandemic, measures to slow its spread inflicted serious harm to the mining industry.

“Global mining production was curtailed, plans were shelved and many workers had to stay home to keep others safe. Some mines were closed.”

