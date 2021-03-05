Leaders at B2Gold, Chalice Mining win Kitco Mining’s CEO of 2020 (Kitco News – March 4, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

2020 was a historic year for the mining sector. Companies navigated the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdown measures, and still delivered unprecedented value for their investors.

Kitco Mining recognized the best of the best. Clive Johnson, chief executive officer at B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and managing director Alex Dorsch at Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) are Kitco Mining’s CEO of the Year winners for 2020.

Dorsch won in the Exploration and Development Category. Johnson won in the Mining Category. Kitco News announced the winners in a special live YouTube broadcast Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Chalice Mining was recognized for its Julimar discovery, 70 km northeast of Perth. The discovery has sent Chalice on an astounding run, starting near 20 cents at the beginning of 2020 and finishing at over $4 by the end of the year.

Dorsch’s title is managing director, but he is being recognized as leader of the company. There were seven other nominees in the Exploration and Development Category:

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-03-04/Leaders-at-B2Gold-Chalice-Mining-win-Kitco-Mining-s-CEO-of-2020.html