Ontario fares no better than 20th as a mining-friendly jurisdiction, according to Fraser Institute – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 2, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Fraser Institute reveals annual survey of mining companies

The Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of mining-friendly jurisdictions placed Ontario 20th among 77 provinces, states and countries.

The Canadian public policy think-tank released the results of its annual survey of mining and exploration companies for 2020. The report is an attempt to assess how mineral endowments and public policy factors such as taxation and regulations affect exploration investment.

They received 276 responses to evaluate 77 jurisdictions around the world known for their geological attractiveness and mineral investment.

Nevada was deemed the top mining jurisdiction in the world by way of investment attractiveness, up from third place in 2009. Second is Arizona, up from ninth in 2019.

Saskatchewan ranked third, climbing eight spots from 11th in 2019. Rounding out the top 10 are Western Australia, Alaska, Quebec, South Australia, Newfoundland & Labrador, Idaho and Finland.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/ontario-fares-no-better-than-20th-as-a-mining-friendly-jurisdiction-according-to-fraser-institute-3469219