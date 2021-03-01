Mining set to blossom further in Northwest – by Sandi Krasowski (Thunder Bay Chronicle-Journal – February 28, 2021)

https://www.chroniclejournal.com/

Thunder Bay is on the cusp of being the mining hub for Northwestern Ontario and that could result in 7,000 jobs in the Northwest at the peak of production between 2023 and 2028.

A Mining Readiness Strategy was released this month by the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission. The study examined the economic impact in the next six to 10 years from the progress of six currently operating mines and 15 major exploration projects in the North, including a projected total economic output estimated to be up to $8.71 billion in the Northwest.

With Thunder Bay’s convenient proximity to the mines and exploration projects, John Mason, project manager of mining services with the Community Economic Development Commission, says it was the right time for the study.

“We are well over 400 companies in Thunder Bay that provide exploration and mine services, from engineering and fabrication to laboratories and health and safety, . . . the list is long,” said Mason.

“Those companies are already engaged and we want to grow that in a very rigorous and regimented strategic way while creating more relationships with these producers and have homegrown solutions to not just build but operate and support and eventually close out mines with Thunder Bay talent.”

