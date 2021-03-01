Irrational Nuclear Fear Puts Sweden In Danger Of Succumbing To Stupidity – by James Conca (Forbes Magazine – February 28, 2021)

https://www.forbes.com/

No one has ever died because of Swedish nuclear power. Until recently, nuclear power provided about 40% of that country’s electricity, similar to hydro. Fossil fuels only generated about 1% of Sweden’s electricity.

But that’s about to change for the worse. As Sama Bilbao y Léon and John Lindberg at World Nuclear Association write, “[Starting in 1980] Sweden had proved to the world that it was possible to free itself from fossil fuels for electricity production in less than a decade.

One of the world’s cheapest and cleanest electricity systems was delivered, at the same time as Swedish life improved without sacrificing the environment.”

For almost ten years, Sweden has been a net exporter of low-carbon electricity to other parts of Europe. Sweden is farther along in its commercial nuclear waste disposal program than most countries and is building two deep geologic nuclear waste repositories at Forsmark.

For the rest of this article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2021/02/28/irrational-nuclear-fear-puts-sweden-in-danger-of-succumbing-to-stupidity/?sh=1593f24e7334