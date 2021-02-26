Timmins mine developer finetuning its processing plans – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 26, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gowest Gold reports that it has successfully completed processing of its first development ore from its Bradshaw gold deposit, north of Timmins.

The Toronto-based mine builder sent 23,000 tonnes of gold-bearing material from a bulk sample and trucked it to Northern Sun’s Redstone Mill during December and January. More than 1,000 tonnes of concentrate went to the Humon Smelter in China.

The company said gold recovery from the mill showed steady improvement as the processed advanced. This testing program remains ongoing.

The processing provides “valuable evidence” of how the material responds to ore-sorting, grinding, flotation, dewatering and concentrate smelting. The trial also demonstrates that the mill site water quality and tailings impoundment are in regulatory compliance in protecting the surrounding environment

“We are very pleased with the positive results we’ve received from these detailed technical trials at the mill, and look forward to receiving final results after the concentrate has been processed at Shandong Humon Smelting Co.,” said company president Greg Romain in a Feb. 23 statement.

